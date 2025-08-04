It’s official: Today is “Dan Cochell Day” in Colorado Springs! Celebrating KRDO13’s longtime radio anchor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs has officially recognized today, August 4, as "Dan Cochell Day" in honor of KRDO13's longtime radio personality.

In its proclamation, Colorado Springs City Council President Lynette Crow-Iverson said Cochell's dedication to journalism and charitable work over the last two decades made a lasting impact in El Paso County.

"His unwavering commitment to journalism, civic engagement, and community service has fostered a more informed and connected Southern Colorado," Iverson said.

Cochell has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for non-profit causes throughout Southern Colorado. His "Up for Down Syndrome" campaign, where he lived on top of a scissor lift for two weeks straight, raised over $100,000.

Cochell first got into broadcasting nearly 40 years ago. He started with KRDO13 News Radio in 2005. He's hit a few different spots in the last 20 years, including time with KOA News Radio in Denver and as a journalism teacher in the Falcon School District. He returned to KRDO13 as a newsroom anchor and program director at the start of 2021.

Celebrate Dan Cochell Day with "Good Morning Colorado" and KRDO13 News Radio, where Cochell will join KRDO13's Bradley Davis live to talk about his time broadcasting in Southern Colorado!