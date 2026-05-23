Skip to Content
News

Meet Aspen! The HSPPR Pet of the week

HSPPR
By
Published 8:44 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Aspen is a seven-year-old brown & white Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

She is a sweet, playful girl who combines laid-back cuddle time with bursts of goofy fun. She’s potty trained, gentle with children, and loves greeting people by weaving between their legs.

Aspen enjoys playing with a ball outside, though she hasn’t quite figured out the “bring it back” part of fetch yet, and her food-motivated personality makes training extra fun.

Aspen’s adoption fee is $50, and she will go home with her vaccinations, a voucher for a vet exam, a microchip, and she is already spayed. You can see all the other dogs, cats, and small animals available for adoption at HSPPR.org or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to visit Aspen today.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Marina Garcia

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.