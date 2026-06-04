Skip to Content
Weather

Near record breaking high temperatures over the weekend

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:15 PM
Published 3:57 PM

Today: Temperatures well into the 80s for Colorado Springs. Evening conditions will still bring 20 mph wind gusts and possibly a small shower around 5 p.m. Pueblo will stay mostly dry, with highs in the low 90s.

Tomorrow: Temperatures are still on the increase, with some small showers popping up over the mountain communities around 2 p.m. Those showers make their way toward east El Paso County around 3-4 p.m., bringing some small light showers and the possibility of seeing a thunderstorm.

Saturday: The beginning of the weekend is one of our more active days with widespread spotty showers over the high country around 2-3 p.m. and spotty thunderstorms developing shortly after. Temperatures continue to heat up with 90s expected all across southeastern Colorado.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.