El Paso County man arrested months after alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of at-risk adult

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An El Paso County man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say DNA evidence linked him to the kidnapping and sexual assault of an at-risk adult last year.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), the investigation began in September 2025, when they received a report of a missing at-risk adult. The reporting party allegedly told authorities the individual had last been seen around 1:30 p.m. near their home and expressed concerns for their safety.

Using a phone-tracking app, the reporting party believed the missing individual was at a residence in the 2700 block of Robinson Street, according to EPSO.

Officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department responded and conducted a neighborhood canvass.

Law enforcement says a neighbor told officers they believed the missing person was inside a specific home.

Officers said when they contacted the resident, identified as 69-year-old Eugene Romero, he refused to open the door but spoke with officers through a bedroom window. During the conversation, Romero admitted another person was inside the home, according to EPSO.

According to EPSO, officers identified the missing individual inside the home and asked them to come outside. EPSO says Romero denied any wrongdoing and told officers he would "never risk his freedom."

EPSO says the victim, who has an intellectual disability, was unable to fully explain what had occurred but displayed signs of sexual assault and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives later obtained search warrants for Romero's residence and for DNA samples from his body, which were sent for testing.

The sheriff's office said detectives received DNA test results on May 14, which confirmed a match between Romero's DNA and evidence collected in the case.

Romero was arrested at his residence on May 22 and faces the following charges:

Second-degree kidnapping

Crimes against at-risk persons

Sexual assault

Unlawful sexual contact

False imprisonment

EPSO confirms that Romero is being held on a $75,000 bond.

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