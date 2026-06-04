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Colorado Springs Police lift shelter-in-place on Verde Drive

KRDO
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today at 8:15 AM
Published 6:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department, CSPD, has lifted a shelter-in-place order in the 2600 block of Verde Drive.

Officers on scene tell our crews that the shelter-in-place stemmed from a family disturbance in the neighborhood around 4 a.m. The suspect involved refused to leave the home until just before 8 a.m., when they surrendered to police.

Our team says the area has since been cleared.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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