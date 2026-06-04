$5,000 reward offered in theft of 138 firearms from trailer in Colorado Springs

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Denver Field Division is working alongside police to offer a $5,000 reward for information related to the theft of over 100 firearms from a storage trailer in Colorado Springs.

According to the ATF, on March 27, 138 firearms valued at over $100,000 were stolen from a storage trailer belonging to a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) who was traveling to attend a gun show.

Officials say the trailer was parked at the Hampton Inn by Hilton Colorado Springs-Airport, adding that one suspect identified as 42-year-old Eric Vasquez has been arrested and that police also recovered a U-Haul allegedly used in the theft.

Photo of Eric Vasquez courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

ATF says the stolen firearms are largely unrecovered at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website, or anonymously via the @Reportitcom app.

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