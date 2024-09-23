Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado grocery store being sentenced after a jury found him guilty on murder charges

By Andi Babineau, CNN

Boulder, Colorado (CNN) — Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who killed 10 people during a March 22, 2021, massacre at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, is being sentenced Monday after a jury rejected his insanity claim and found him guilty of first-degree murder charges.

Sentencing began Monday afternoon and was expected to include about a dozen victim impact statements.

In addition to the 10 counts of murder, Alissa, 25, was also convicted of 45 other felony counts, including attempted murder, assault and using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during the commission of a crime.

Alissa’s attorneys didn’t deny he committed the shooting. To determine whether he was legally insane at the time of the shooting, jurors needed to weigh whether they believed he was able to form intent or distinguish right from wrong.

Over the past few weeks, jurors heard 10 days of testimony, during which the prosecution argued that despite being diagnosed with schizophrenia after the shooting, Alissa was legally sane when he carried out the attack.

The shooter was found incompetent to stand trial in 2021 but then deemed competent in 2023 after undergoing treatment in a state hospital.

“The evidence in this case is straightforward. What happened on March 22 of 2021 is not a mystery; it was on video,” Assistant District Attorney Ken Kupfner said in his closing argument, before ticking through every felony count Alissa is facing and pointing to the actions that prosecutors say prove beyond a reasonable doubt he acted “after deliberation, and with intent.”

Alissa is “not somebody who is insane. … Somebody who thinks a mass shooting is fun, they’re sick. We agree he’s mentally ill. He has schizophrenia, but he’s not insane,” Kupfner said.

Alissa’s defense attorney Kathryn Herold told the jury in her closing argument that “this tragedy was borne out of disease, not choice.”

“Mr. Alissa committed these crimes because he was psychotic and delusional on March 22 of 2021,” Herold said. “We also know that but for the psychosis he was suffering, this tragedy would never have happened.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

