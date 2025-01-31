Pueblo YMCA hosts second-ever “Love Your Y Day” raising money for financial assistance

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo YMCA hosts its second annual "Love Your Y Day" on Saturday to celebrate the end of its youth basketball season and the launch of its community support campaign.

Almost all age groups with the Junior Thunderwolves will take the hardwood from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., spectated by athletes from Colorado State-Pueblo, who will take photos with guests. The YMCA will also have a food truck and donation boxes to kick off its fundraiser.

The YMCA said 100% of the money it raises on its support campaign will stay in Pueblo for the gym's youth scholarship and financial assistance programs.

"Being someone that came to the Y here with family on financial assistance, we benefited from these programs," YMCA Sales Director Brandon Samora said. "Now, I have the opportunity to not only work here but to make a difference and raise money to get more families in Pueblo into the Y regardless of their ability to pay."

Anyone can stop by Friday in person or donate online here.