Colorado College students treated to free haircuts thanks to national non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Students on campus at Colorado College were treated to a free cut and style thanks to the folks at Clip Dart.

The school said the idea for the event came about through feedback from students.

"We have a budget to be able to do really fun, productive programming for our students, and we wanted to do something that helps with like their wellness, helps them feel good about themselves, especially because we're going into graduation. We're in the last block of our year," Erika Perr, assistant director of campus activities, said.

Clip Dart is a non-profit that specializes in serving minority communities, who often have specialized hair needs. According to the organization, they provide on-site and culturally competent haircare for underserved communities, all aimed at improving mental wellness.