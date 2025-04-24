Widefield High School hosts ‘Ballers Battle’ special needs fundraiser

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Widefield High School held its annual "Ballers Battle" to raise money for its special education programs.

Basketball players teamed up with special education students for a game, and the entire school came to support them from the bleachers.

"I mean, you saw we have color guards ready to go and choir and our band is rocking and our kids are all involved. It's just a moment that brings our entire school together," said Jeff Giovvanone.

In recent years, the school has teamed up with Districts 2 and 11 to put together a unified basketball league where special education students play against each other during the regular season.