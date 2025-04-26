A windy and warmer Sunday means high fire danger

Sunny skies finished out a humid Saturday, and now warmer, windier, and drier air will fill in for the rest of the week.

We'll have warm temperatures for late April with most afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s to mid-80s, but strong and dry southwesterly winds will raise the fire danger for most locations in Eastern Colorado.

A RED FLAG WARNING will go into effect for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Walsenburg at 11 a.m. Sunday and will stay in place until 8 p.m. Please avoid burning any dead brush during this time

For the week ahead, we can expect mostly dry weather until Thursday. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected close to the foothills, with snowfall above 10 thousand feet in the Northern and Central mountains.

Friday and Saturday will be warm and breezy with temperatures near 70 degrees.