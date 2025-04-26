Big new additions to El Pomar Youth Sports Park in Colorado Springs now open after ribbon cutting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Kids now have a new place to play in Colorado Springs. The El Pomar Youth Sports Park celebrated the grand opening of the Kent Olin Field Plaza on Saturday.

"It's a culmination of 3 years into this project in terms of planning, fundraising, and now construction. So to have it all open and see kids enjoying it and having fun is what it's all about," Steve Czarnicki, executive director of Colorado Springs Youth Sports, spoke to KRDO13 at the ribbon cutting.

The new plaza, complete with a new 10,000-square-foot practice field, playground, improved bathrooms, concession stands, and pavilions, is located at 2212 Executive Circle in the Southeast part of Colorado Springs.

"[We] believe steadfastly in the benefits of youth sports for kids and youth development and the role that it plays," Czarnicki said. "So, to have places to play, to congregate, to come together, to be on teams, to be active is, is really valuable in our opinion."

The project also added 16 new trees to the park. Now that these new additions are open, El Pomar Youth Sports Park now sports nine baseball/softball fields, as many as 15 multipurpose fields, and an inline rink.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade spoke at the ribbon cutting. "The City is pleased to have supported this project through a Lodging and Rental Car Tax (LART) grant through which tourism dollars are reinvested in community initiatives that drive additional tourism expenditures.”



