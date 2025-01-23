Woodland Park artist chosen for Governor’s Art Show

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - A painter based out of Woodland Park gave KRDO13 a couple of art lessons after receiving his admittance into the 34th annual Governor's Art Show featuring artists throughout Colorado to raise money for charity.

"When you're driving down the road in the evening, and there's this gorgeous sunset, and there's really no way to verbally describe that sunset," Woodland Park artist Michael Gault said. "The only way to really describe that sunset is to show it."

All four pieces Gault submitted are Colorado landscape paintings from the southern Colorado area.

The Governor's Art Show starts in Loveland on May 3. It features around 60 Colorado-based artists, and the gallery will donate all sales to local rotary-sponsored charitable projects, including one to house underprivileged youth.