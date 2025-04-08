Mayor Mobolade advocates for Karman Line ahead of city council reconsideration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is making his thoughts on the Karman Line Annexation clear and asking residents to support the democratic process, as City Council is set to reconsider the Ordinance at a meeting today.

The annexation would allow for the building of 6,500 new homes between the Banning Lewis Ranch development and Schriever Space Force Base.

In an open letter, the mayor says that the annexation was a transparent two year process, but that a misleading campaign by special interest groups weaponized the democratic petition process.

Residents against the Karman Line Annexation say they brought more than 31,000 signatures to City Hall at the end of February. They're expressing concerns over the strain on public utilities and local ranchers.

The Karman Line Annexation Ordinance is under reconsideration at this morning's council meeting. If Colorado Springs City Council decides to approve the annexation again, the issue will head to voters this summer.