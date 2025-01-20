Nephew to Martin Luther King Jr. sits down with KRDO13 during trip to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Isaac Newton Farris Jr., public speaker and nephew to Martin Luther King Jr., sat down with KRDO13's Bradley Davis one-on-one ahead of his three-day trip speaking in Colorado Springs for MLK day.

"Every time I've come, I've had a sense of people really appreciating my uncle's legacy and wanting to relate to it, to understand it, to inculcate themselves with it," Farris Jr. said. "To me, that's like being in heaven, man. So yeah, I really like Colorado Springs."

Farris Jr. said it is important for people to embrace his uncle's teachings, especially those on non-violence.

"It's the thing that will save our world," Farris said.

"What we mean by non-violence, it's not just physically hitting somebody or being hit. It's also violence in the language that we use," Farris Jr. said. "You never, for instance, would have shown up at a march or protest that my uncle was conducting and see a sign that says, 'the Ku Klux Klan should go to hell!' To the contrary, my uncle was famous for saying, 'We must pray for our sick white brethren.' Right? But there was never any hate speech."

Farris Jr. started his Colorado Springs tour Monday morning with a public breakfast and speech at the Antlers Hotel before the annual "Unity March" to celebrate MLK Day, shortened this year to a one-block walk around the hotel because of the weather.

Below is a full schedule of Farris Jr.'s remaining in Colorado Springs. You can RSVP here.

Monday

Colorado Springs School: Youth Panel Discussion (2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Tuesday

College Panel: Pikes Peak State College (4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

Wednesday

Community Panel: University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)