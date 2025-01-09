First driver comes forward, CSP still searching for second driver after deadly hit and run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says two trucks were involved in a hit-and-run on Wednesday.

CSP says both drivers hit 76-year-old Charlene McAlister, who died at the scene.

A day later on Thursday, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the first driver involved in the accident came forward to investigators. CSP said no charges have been filed for that driver at this time.

However, the second driver is still at large. State troopers are searching for a dark-colored pickup truck that they believe was involved.

The victim, Charlene McAlister, was an iconic figure in the community according to those who knew her. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and wife. Her husband tells KRDO13 they had been married for 40 years.

McAlister was on her daily walk to work, according to coworkers. It was the same route that she had walked for the past ten years. Now, her colleagues, friends, and family members are left to grieve.

The owner of Littlejohn Childcare Center said McAlister was one of the most reliable employees.

"Right from the corner there. She walked every day. Walk home. Walk to work. Ten years. Every single day. And that's what made it so odd. When 7:00 came around where was Miss Charlene, you know, I say, okay, well, wait till like, seven after seven, you know, no call, no nothing. So after that I ran down there to find out, you know," said Kimberly McCoy, owner of McCoy and Littlejohn Childcare Center.

The childcare center has been in business for 20 years, and McAlister has been there for the last decade.