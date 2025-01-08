Two dark-colored trucks suspected in hit-and-run that killed woman in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - Cimarron Hills Fire Department is responding to a car versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue.

A trooper on scene told KRDO13 that the accident, which happened just after 7 a.m., is being investigated as a hit-and-run involving two black trucks and a pedestrian. The pedestrian passed away at the scene and troopers are still looking for the other two black trucks.

According to a post on Cimarron Hills Fire Department's X account, the accident is currently blocking the aforementioned intersection. Alternate routes are recommended while crews work to clear the scene.

Eastbound Consitution Avenue and northbound Peterson Road are closed.

A KRDO13 crew is at the scene and says a coroner van is on there.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.