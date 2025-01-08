Beloved mother, childcare employee mourned after deadly hit and run

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- An early morning crash on Jan. 8, along Constitution Ave. and Peterson Rd. struck fear into the heart of a nearby childcare facility owner.

"One of our parents said somebody got hit by a car, and one of our employees is always faithfully here on time. She was not here. She walks to work," said Kimberly McCoy, owner of McCoy and Littlejohn Child Care Center.

She says her employee was always at work right on time at 7 a.m., by this time it was a few minutes past 7, so she walked out to the scene to see if she had to possibly help her cross the road with all the commotion going on. When she went outside and didn't see her employee she rushed to ask an officer if it was an elderly woman.

"He says, 'Ma'am, I can't give you any information.' And she carries specifically certain bags that stick out. She had her hedgehog bag because she's an animal lover and what so and her hedgehog bag was down there and her black purse was down there," recounted McCoy, "I said, sir, sir, that's her, that's her. I know that's her."

She says her heart shattered. McCoy was then faced with the task of walking back into work and telling her other employees that they had lost their longtime colleague, 76-year-old Charlene McAlister.

"A great loss, a great loss to us and also our family members. So we send our prayers out to her family. And if anybody knows anybody that hit her, please come forth and let them be caught and justice be served because this was a great person, an innocent person just trying to do the American dream, go to work, and provide for her family," said McCoy.

Many at the facility say she felt like a maternal figure to them. For others, she was a second maternal figure for their kids.

"Every one of our infants coming down through. She knew them. She knew the brother and sister. She even took care of my grandchildren. It's just a great loss for us all the way around. And again, you know, just trying to get to work. I'm just heartbroken," said McCoy.

KRDO13 spoke with McAlister's daughter and husband who are left absolutely heartbroken. They say she was going to do what she loved most and was the most amazing, incredible person.

It's a sentiment echoed by her colleagues who say she never seemed to be having a bad day, was always willing to lend a helping hand and was so giving to others.

RELATED: Two dark-colored trucks suspected in hit-and-run that killed woman in Colorado Springs

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says two dark-colored pickup trucks were involved in the incident. State troopers say neither truck stopped after hitting McAlister. Investigators say they need your help identifying the cars and drivers of this hit-and-run. CSP says at least one truck may be lifted. They say it may also have damage to the grill, front corners of the vehicle and possibly the bumper.

If you have any information regarding this incident state troopers ask that you contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 719-544-2424 and reference case number 2B250080.