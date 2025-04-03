Snow Showers Possible Today and Friday Into Saturday

TODAY: Variably cloudy skies with snow showers. Accumulations will vary with wet snow expected and 1" to 3" possible with higher totals possible along the Palmer Divide and higher elevations. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. 1"-4" snow possible for Colorado Springs with less accumulation south. Significant accumulations possible along the Palmer Divide into the high country Friday afternoon into Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with snow showers, especially the first half of the day. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.