Skip to Content
Weather

Snow Showers Possible Today and Friday Into Saturday

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:10 AM

TODAY: Variably cloudy skies with snow showers. Accumulations will vary with wet snow expected and 1" to 3" possible with higher totals possible along the Palmer Divide and higher elevations. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy with snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. 1"-4" snow possible for Colorado Springs with less accumulation south. Significant accumulations possible along the Palmer Divide into the high country Friday afternoon into Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with snow showers, especially the first half of the day. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content