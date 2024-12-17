El Paso County woman files lawsuit against McDonald’s and Taylor Farms following E. coli case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman and her daughter are suing McDonald's and Taylor Farms after they allege they got E. coli from McDonald's Quarter Pounders in Colorado Springs.

Geovanna Zambrano and her unnamed minor daughter are represented by Morgan & Morgan, a national law firm based out of Orlando, Florida.

Lawyers for the family say Zambrano purchased two Double Quarter-Pounders for herself and her daughter at a McDonald's located at 390 S 8th St. in Colorado Springs on Oct. 17.

Zambrano says she and her daughter started to experience symptoms of E. Coli roughly a day later.

On Oct. 18, their lawyers say they visited Evans Hospital.

Their lawsuit places liability on McDonald's as well as Taylor Farms Colorado, which allegedly produced and supplied the onions suspected to be the cause of the outbreak.

As of publication, the Centers for Disease Control reports there were 102 cases, 34 hospitalizations, and one death reported under the nationwide outbreak linked to onions served at McDonald's.