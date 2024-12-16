Pikes Peak United Way provides gifts for Monroe Elementary students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, the Pikes Peak United Way got together with a few of Santa's helpers to make the holiday season a little brighter for students at Monroe Elementary School.

"For many Colorado Springs families, the holidays are a time when children’s expectations collide with adult realities. Those hoped-for presents — the toys, clothes or shoes — just aren’t in the budget," a representative for the Pikes Peak United Way wrote in a release.

The Pikes Peak United Way came to the elementary school to distribute presents to each and every child. Santa himself even made an appearance.

"We've had the opportunity to make some little kids happy during this holiday season. Each of the kids here is getting a need and a want," Cami Bremer, President and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way. "Several would open their need and they would be so excited that there was another present there, that was probably a more fun toy. But they were so excited about the new coat or the new jacket."

Ahead of the event, the Pikes Peak United Way said they collected about 700 gifts for students.