El Paso County Search and Rescue finds Waldo in preparation for backcountry rescues

Published 9:08 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Where's Waldo? Just ask El Paso County Search and Rescue! During training this weekend, volunteer teams managed to find and rescue a person notorious for blending into the background.

El Paso County Search and Rescue managed to find Waldo amongst the wilderness.

Officals say for rescue teams told KRDO13 finding him was only half the work. Crews also had to bandage up his leg and carry him out of the park. It was part of a fun mock training exercises for rescue teams as the weather warms back up and people, like Waldo, start venturing outside in the backcountry.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

