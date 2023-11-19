‘Our community does not tolerate hate,’ Hundreds gather at the Club Q memorial to honor lives lost

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a heavy day Sunday for the hundreds of people who gathered outside the Club Q memorial, exactly one year since the mass shooting on November 19, 2022. Today, families of victims, survivors and city and state leaders are reflecting on the tragedy.

"I'm kind of shaken right now. It's kind of hard to put words to what we went through," Club Q survivor Ed Sanders said at the ceremony. "The third bullet was meant for my leg and hit my cane right there."

On that night, Sanders lay bleeding on the floor beside Kelly Loving, one of the five people who lost their loves at Club Q. In remembrance, Sanders paid his respects to Loving on Sunday.

"I'm overwhelmed with love and it doesn't make up for the wounds, but it helps," Sanders said.

In attendance was Colorado Governor Jared Polis, United States Senator John Hickenlooper and Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. Mobolade told KRDO 13 the entire Colorado Springs community has become a more inclusive place in the wake of the mass shooting, but he says there is more work to be done.

"We must do better. We will do better in creating a city where everyone feels safe, accepted, and welcome," Mobolade said.