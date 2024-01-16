Club Q Shooter faces over 50 federal hate crime charges and 21 additional federal charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Convicted Club Q shooter, Anderson Aldrich is now facing 55 federal hate crime charges and 21 additional federal charges related to the shooting.

Aldrich is currently serving five life sentences without parole after pleading guilty to five counts of murder in the first degree and 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree. Anderson also pleaded no contest to two bias-motivated crimes.

Court documents show that the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed five hate crime charges against Aldrich for the five people killed in the shooting. They filled an additional 50 charges for those injured or at Club Q at the time of the shooting. All of these charges are hate crimes since the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Aldrich acted "because of the actual and perceived sexual orientation and gender identity of any person."

The additional 21 charges come from Aldrich knowingly using and carrying firearms in a "crime of violence," according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents say that federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in this case.