‘He’s my snow shovel angel!’: Man helps neighbors deal with heavy snowfall

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - A Woodland Park man cranked up his '94 Chevy with its front-end plow attached and started his winter routine of digging his neighbors out of their driveways.

"If it falls from the sky, I have to get it off the roads!" snow plower Lance Chester said.

Chester said he's been plowing for three years. He has clients, but on his way, he stops at homes that need help and clears out their snow.

"I call him my snow plow angel," Marti Garcia said after Chester cleared her driveway Wednesday morning.

Chester doesn't do it for the credit. In fact, he's fairly discrete.

"He has plowed my area for about three years now, and I didn't know who he was," Garcia said. "I said, 'Lord, is my snow plow angel going to be coming?'"

Mind you, Garcia knew Chester well. She cuts hair, and Chester is one of her clients. She said he never said anything until she saw him in action one morning.

She said it's always a huge help when her snow angel pays her a visit.

"I'm a girl. I don't do stuff like that! It's awesome!" Maria said.

"It's just the spirit of God in me," Chester said. "It's just an uplifting feeling, and you do something nice, and people are happy for it, and it's just a good feeling to help people out."

After finishing the work, Maria made Chester take some cash, to which he replied, "You know you're getting this back, right?"

Chester will have a busy week, as KRDO 13 meteorologists forecast snow to persist through Friday, as of projections Wednesday afternoon.