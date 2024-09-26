Skip to Content
COS home improvement company wants to reward local family with materials and labor

today at 6:16 PM
Published 6:41 PM

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - A generous business in Colorado Springs wants to give back to someone in the community.

The good folks at Homefix are doing a giveaway and they want to award 320 hours of skilled labor and $5,000 of materials to one lucky Colorado Springs homeowner. They say they want to help a family facing financial constraints, limitations due to age, or other challenges.

Nominations are open to all.

For more information, visit https://homefixcos.com/

