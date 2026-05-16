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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued May 16 at 12:33AM MDT until May 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:33 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 225, 228, 229, 230,
231, 232, 233, 235 and 237.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM this morning to
8 PM MDT this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Sunday
morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 30 mph on Saturday and 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph on Sunday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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