Local senior living center educating elderly through social event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mountain View independent living and post-acute care hosted a free event for seniors with dozens of elderly care vendors Tuesday morning to help them get the care they need.

"I've talked to a lot of seniors that may not know what direction to turn," said Mountain View marketing director Sarra Johnson. "For the seniors, to be able to honor them, and give them fun in the sun, and have resources all available to them in one spot.”

Called "Rolling into Fall," Johnson and the other volunteers made it a social gathering as well. Vendors brought games and prizes while Mountain View hosted food, bingo, live music, a "vehicle" decorating competition (including walkers and wheelchairs), and more.

“It gets us out of our rooms, gets us talking to people," 81-year-old participant Dennis Bracken said. "To get to see what’s going on in the real world, and you’re not shut in like I normally am. So, I’m enjoying every bit of it!"

This is the first year Mountain View has hosted Rolling Into Fall. Johnson said she hopes to make it an annual celebration.