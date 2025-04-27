Colorado Springs son to take care of 4 younger siblings after parents detained during club raid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Rocky Mountain Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration said around 200 people were in the illegal Colorado Springs nightclub at the time of the raid. Agents say that more than half of the clubgoers were detained by ICE and charged with being in the country illegally.

RELATED: More than 100 illegal immigrants in custody after underground nightclub bust in Colorado Springs

RELATED: Colorado leaders react to DEA raid on illegal underground nightclub in Colorado Springs

KRDO13 talked with one young man who said his parents were on a date night and decided to go to the underground night club to dance when the DEA busted down the doors.

Juan said he was getting ready for work when he got the devastating news about his parents. For privacy, we're not revealing Juan's last name or showing his pictures.

"A lot of people started calling me, telling me that they took my mom and dad," said Juan.

"They came here to have fun, and for having fun, they're paying the price. I don't think it's fair," said Juan. "Like everyone, they came here to work, have a better life. It's unfair that they also took them."

Juan said he still hasn't been able to get in contact with his parents.

"We just heard that they took them to Denver, from there we haven't heard anything else. ICE opens tomorrow [Monday], so we're going to try and talk with them unless they call us," said Juan.

With his parents now in ICE custody, Juan is the sole caretaker of the household and is in charge of taking care of his 4 younger siblings, who range in age from 9 to 15. While also looking for ways to help his parents.

"If we can we're going to try to get an attorney, they're our parents they need to be with us," said Juan.

Juan also had a message for his parents, hoping they'll be able to see it, "Don't worry, we're going to do everything we can so you can be with us again."