Store owner was asleep inside when another smoke shop smash-and-grab occurred

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - So much damage was done by thieves at Heavy Hittaz Headshop on East Fillmore Street that the owner told KRDO13 that he wouldn’t be reopening the location.

In less than 48 hours, this was the third business to fall victim to very similar crimes.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, store owner Shane Hill said he was woken up by a car smashing into his building.

Little did he know, seconds later, what appeared to be six thieves ran inside, rummaged through drawers, swiped products from shelves, and even took the entire cash register.

Hill says while he didn't know exactly what was happening at the time, but he knew he was in danger.

"I had to run for my life. I thought I was gonna get murdered. I can't comprehend the feeling, but it was, it was a terrorizing experience," Hill said.

This is the latest in a string of very similar crimes happening across Colorado Springs.

Around the same time on Monday, a shop off of Galley Road was burglarized in a similar way.

Colorado Springs Police say this marks the 29th smash-and-grab this year alone.

As of now, police have not made any arrests. They told KRDO13 they are working to determine if these frequent crimes are related.

In the meantime, Hill told us he doesn't feel safe re-opening a store in the area with the amount of crimes like this happening so often.