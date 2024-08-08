Car rams into front of two Colorado Springs gun stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police are searching for the suspects responsible for crashing a car into the front of two Colorado Springs gun stores, the latest in a string of similar crimes in the area.

Officials say the suspects first tried to enter a gun store on Elkton Drive early Thursday morning. When they failed to enter, they drove to Spartan Defense Armory and Training on Barnes Road, where they smashed their car into the front of the store.

After breaking in, the suspects ditched the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Police are currently investigating what was taken from the store. Officials have not released vehicle or suspect descriptions at the time of publication.

The incident comes only a week after a similar occurrence in which several suspects used a stolen car to drive through the entrance of two Colorado Springs gun stores and steal multiple handguns on July 31.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more