Smash and grabs on the rise in Colorado Springs, 27 incidents so far this year according to CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Another smoke shop in Colorado Springs was the latest target of thieves.

Early Monday morning, Colorado Springs Police say at least two people backed into Speedys Smoke Shop with a stolen Kia.

Employees told KRDO13 that many shelves were wiped clean and several items were missing from inside the glass casings.

Police told KRDO13 this incident adds to a series of recent similar crimes and marks the 27th one this year.

Employees believe hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen.

“It's very upsetting because I feel like people work so hard, you know what I mean? For other people just to come take it from you, you know, like it's crazy,” David Ortiz said.

As of now, no suspects have been arrested, but police say this isn’t the first of this kind of crime.

In just the last five months, police said they have responded to at least 10 instances of thieves driving into a storefront.

Less than two weeks ago, a Colorado Springs gun store was rammed into on Barnes Road.

A week before that, a similar occurrence took place along North Academy when several suspects used a stolen car to drive through two other gun stores.

Police told KRDO13 that many offenders in these crimes are juveniles so they can't hold them in custody, which gives them the opportunity to recommit.

As they continue to investigate, anyone with information on this break-in is asked to call police immediately.