Thieves drive car straight through front doors of Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Owners of a Colorado Springs smoke shop, Chief Vapor, tell KRDO13 "at least five" suspects drove an allegedly-stolen car right through the front of their store just before 3:30 a.m. on June 14, 2024.

The owners of Chief Vapor, 975 North Academy Boulevard, tell KRDO13 two drivers sped into the parking lot of the business around 3:20 a.m. One of the drivers allegedly drove a car through the front of the business before several passengers began "ransacking the place" and filling up their backpacks. The suspects were wearing masks and dark clothing.

The owners of Chief Vapor tell me they are unsure as to how much was stolen from the store at this time.

If you witnessed anything at the store or in the surrounding area at the time mentioned, please contact Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.