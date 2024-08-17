Skip to Content
News

Pueblo Police operations lead to more than a dozen arrests, recovery of 22 stolen cars

KRDO
By
Published 9:31 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department announced they recovered 22 stolen vehicles, and one gun and made 15 arrests as the result of five law enforcement operations with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

On Facebook, Pueblo PD announced eight of those 15 arrests were new motor vehicle theft charges. Five of those arrested already had outstanding warrants.

Pueblo PD gives credit to the increased use of new technology in the operations for its success. They mention license plate readers and the new Real Time Crime Center specifically.

RELATED: Pueblo PD unveils new ‘Realtime Crime Center’

RELATED: Pueblo Chief of Police cites ShotSpotter success rates, receives funds for Real Time Crime Center

With the Colorado State beginning at the end of August, Pueblo PD is reminding visitors and residents alike to lock their car doors and never leave items of value in plain view.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content