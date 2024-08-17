Pueblo Police operations lead to more than a dozen arrests, recovery of 22 stolen cars

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department announced they recovered 22 stolen vehicles, and one gun and made 15 arrests as the result of five law enforcement operations with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

On Facebook, Pueblo PD announced eight of those 15 arrests were new motor vehicle theft charges. Five of those arrested already had outstanding warrants.

Pueblo PD gives credit to the increased use of new technology in the operations for its success. They mention license plate readers and the new Real Time Crime Center specifically.

RELATED: Pueblo PD unveils new ‘Realtime Crime Center’

RELATED: Pueblo Chief of Police cites ShotSpotter success rates, receives funds for Real Time Crime Center

With the Colorado State beginning at the end of August, Pueblo PD is reminding visitors and residents alike to lock their car doors and never leave items of value in plain view.