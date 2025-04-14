Cooler Monday, Then Warming and Showers Possible By the End of the Week

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to start, then gradual clearing skies. High of 57° for Colorado Springs and 62° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high of 70° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with warm highs of 75° and low 80s for the Steel City.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.