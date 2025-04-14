Skip to Content
Weather

Cooler Monday, Then Warming and Showers Possible By the End of the Week

KRDO
By
today at 4:21 AM
Published 4:19 AM

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to start, then gradual clearing skies. High of 57° for Colorado Springs and 62° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high of 70° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with warm highs of 75° and low 80s for the Steel City.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content