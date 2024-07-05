Pueblo PD unveils new ‘Realtime Crime Center’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) hopes a new way to track crime will help their officers in the field.

The department is introducing a new 'Realtime Crime Center' this week that they say is a hub of technology that helps them track intelligence as it comes out and will hopefully help officers respond to calls. The center will offer a live look at incidents through police body cameras.

"We currently are still 46 officers down. What this does again, like I said, it provides coverage for those officers that are out on the streets. So with the ability for us to screen their body-worn cameras, to see where they are, to see their location, we can provide and give them the intelligence and the information they need to keep them safe, as well as direct other officers that are responding," Deputy Chief James Martin said.

The crime center also includes the Shotspotter Gunshot Alert System that was rolled out in February.