Pueblo Chief of Police cites ShotSpotter success rates, receives funds for Real Time Crime Center

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is releasing new data regarding their ShotSpotter system.

They say multiple people who were shot are only alive today because of this system that is now a feature of their new the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC).

Earlier this month, July 2, the department unveiled the RTCC. Staffed with 4 technicians that are overseen by a sergeant, the system runs 18 hours a day and locates emergencies in two sections of the city.

Chief of Police Chris Noeller says the center has played a huge role in arrests, evidence collection, and saving lives.

Features of the RTCC include the ShotSpotter which is a sensor system that alerts officers when there's a shooting before a call comes in.

Chief Noeller says says the technology is sitting at a 97% accuracy rate. He adds that in the past 5 months, 676 shooting incidents were detected by the ShotSpotter.

"We've been able to render life rendering aid to nine individuals who, believe it or not, nobody called us about. We have collected about 12-16 guns based off of ShotSpotter data. We have collected data or evidence in so many cases, I couldn't give you the number," Chief Noeller said.

Right now, the RTCC covers most of the city however, specifically in areas with the highest reports gun related activity like the east side of town, according to the Chief.

He says some city building have cameras on them, but the department is working on a second phase of the center to get feed from business security cameras and certain types of home surveillance systems.

The chief says that hopefully will be done by next month with the help of the $1 million grant that the City of Pueblo just received to assist with funding PPD's Real Time Crime Center.