Dog of woman brutally attacked in Cripple Creek receives funds from community members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The dog who was part of the brutal attack in Cripple Creek on Aug. 7 is now receiving donations from residents across Southern Colorado.

On Aug. 7, a woman, identified as Briena Louise Karlik, and her dog, Ida, were brutally attacked and both suffered life-threatening injuries. Briena is currently in critical condition in a local area hospital.

Ida is being cared for by Teller County Regional Animal Shelter at this time and many people have reached out asking how they can help contribute to her rehabilitation. Now, people can support her by clicking here to donate to her care fund.

All funds will go to her until she is no longer in the care of TCRAS. Any excess funds will go toward other animals needing medical care at the shelter.

TCRAS is currently working with Teller County Animal Control and Teller County Sheriff's Office to support what Ida needs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TCSO by calling 719-687-9652 to speak with a deputy. Callers may remain anonymous if so desired.