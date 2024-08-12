Teller County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim severely injured in attack near Cripple Creek

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating a brutal assault that occurred on August 7, 2024, where an adult female victim and her dog suffered life-threatening injuries.

The TCSO says that the victim in this incident was identified as Briena Louise Karlik who is currently in critical condition in a local area hospital. Ida, Briena’s dog, also suffered life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken to a local area vet to receive the surgery needed to save her life.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office covered all of Ida’s medical expenses necessary.

Ida is currently doing extremely well and continues to be well cared for. Detectives continue to investigate incoming leads obtained in the ongoing investigation.

The TCSO released the following statement from the victim's mother:

“On August 7, 2024, my 35-year-old daughter, Briena, was viciously attacked by another human being in Cripple Creek, Colorado. She was left to die, unable to breathe and with a significant head injury. The attacker remains at large. Brie’s dog, Ida, was also viciously attacked while trying to protect Brie and is recovering well after having her eye removed and skull fracture stabilized. Brie’s condition is tenuous and if she survives, has many challenges ahead of her. At the moment, she is stable but in need of multiple surgeries and procedures to regain the health of her lungs, brain and broken bones. Each hour that passes brings about a new challenge. There is not a GoFundMe currently set up for Brie, as her prognosis is uncertain at the moment. She will need the support of her community once she is able to begin the healing process. In the meantime, please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Those who know Brie know her economic status and personal challenges. Brie did not deserve the brutality that she experienced and may never recover from. No living being does.

I beg that if you have any relevant information about this attack, please call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652 and give them at the least, an anonymous tip. Brie’s dog, Ida, is recovering. If you can find it in your heart to donate food, blankets, dog toys, etc., or provide a safe foster home for Ida, please call Teller County Animal Control at 719-686-7707 to find out how you can help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TCSO by calling 719-687-9652 to speak with a deputy. Callers may remain anonymous if so desired.