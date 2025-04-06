Unseasonably warm week ahead

Tonight will be a cold night with lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens.

We will have a warm start to the work week. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s.

Tuesday will be much warmer with highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. With highs in the 40s to 60s for the High Country. It will be breezy.

The warmth will stick around as we head into the middle of the work week. We will be in the 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, with 40s to 50s for the High Country.

Thursday temperatures will fall back into the 60s and 70s along the I-25 corridor. Highs will continue to remain in the 40s to 50s for the High Country.

To finish out the work week, temperatures will increase back into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s.

We will have an incredibly warm start to the weekend. Most of Southern Colorado will have highs in the 70s to 80s, but hometowns in the Eastern Plains will have highs of about 90! We will have to watch for fire weather next weekend.