Black Business Month: Caffeinated Cow helps mentor minorities in their community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs is celebrating Black Business Month and on Monday, KRDO13 caught up with the owner of Caffeinated Cow, a black-owned business that is known for mentoring youth in our community.

Jake Norment always hoped he would be able to open his own business. In the past, he said he wanted to do it for the money, but after being open for more than five years, he now believes it's about a lot more than that.

Normet and his wife opened Caffeinated Cow in 2018, and they said they did it because of the lack of ice cream shops and cafes near the Ivy Wild Neighborhood. On Mondays, Normet and his family not only help spread joy throughout the neighborhood, but they also help mentor minorities who live nearby by helping them learn the skills of an entrepreneur.

"We mentor a lot of the kids from our neighborhood. We're big, big on our community. We take any youth that wants a mentor. We absolutely love it. It's super cool. Yes, you can do it. Why not me? Is the thing that we've been running this whole entire year. Why not me? Why can't you run a business? You know," said Jake Normet.

Normet hopes to continue with this tradition and said that he hopes one day he will be able to see a kid who he mentored open their own business.