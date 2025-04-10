Warm & Sunny Into the Weekend

TODAY: Sunny skies with a high of 66° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with warm highs of 77° for Colorado Springs and 82° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with near record highs in the mid to upper 80s, near 90°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with cooler highs in the low to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s to near 70°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.