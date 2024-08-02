Mt. Carmel receives $25,000 donation from Colorado business

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - The Maverik gas station company presented a $25,000 check to the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center at its rebrand celebration Friday at the Colorado Springs location off of Spectrum Air Way.

"What's happening today, it's not just a name. It's about people," said Mt. Carmel Executive Director Bob McLaughlin. "For them to be able to present us with the $25,000 check to help food insecurities is awesome."

McLaughlin said the money will help Mt. Carmel feed hundreds of veterans and their families in Southern Colorado struggling with food insecurities.

"The economy's very challenging for those that are struggling. The ability to provide food is one way to offset a monthly bill."

Maverik was celebrating its rebranding of the Kum and Go gas stations across Colorado and in Colorado Springs after acquiring the stations about a year ago. Maverik spokesperson Michelle Monson said the company wanted to mark the milestone by giving back to the community, and the company was impressed by Mt. Carmel's initiatives.

"It's been really exciting to hear some of their programs and services. Not only supporting individuals and families but specifically military and veteran personnel, which is such a key pillar of Colorado Springs."

McLaughlin said Mt. Carmel feeds over 1000 people a month. He said it hopes to feed even more with its annual 'Patriot Day Food Drive' fast approaching.

"[Patriot Day Food Drive] is September 13, just like Channel 13," McLaughlin said.