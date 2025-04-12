Skip to Content
CPW searching for missing person in Spinney Mountain Reservoir

KRDO
By
Published 5:59 PM

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is missing after a canoe tipped over near the north shore of the Spinney Mountain Reservoir.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells KRDO13 the marine evidence recovery team is searching the area. A spokesperson says around 2:30 p.m., a canoe with two people inside tipped over. One person was able to safely make it to shore. The other person in the canoe has not been seen since.

The north shore of the reservoir is closed during the search. The lake is also under a high wind advisory.

Spinney Mountain is located in Lake George, CO., a small town in Park County.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell

