Smoke visible from fire burning north of Woodland Park in Douglas County, 150 acres burned

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents that smoke is visible along Highway 67 near the Turkey Track Shooting Area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says approximately 150 acres have burned so far, and the fire is at 0% containment.

Campers nearby have been told to evacuate. There are no evacuation orders for any Teller County Residents at this time.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management are currently working alongside the U.S. Forest Service, and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office is working on the fire. A helicopter is assisting with suppression efforts.

The sheriff's office says fire crews are on scene, and urges people to only call 911 if they see active flames or a plume of smoke.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.