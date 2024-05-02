31 new officers graduate from 77th CSPD Training Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A newly minted batch of police officers is ready to answer the call in Colorado Springs.

Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) honored its 77th graduating class after the culmination of 27 weeks of intensive training.

CSPD said the 77th class, which is made up of 31 graduates, is made up of officers from four different countries and 12 different states. The class also boasts 14 veterans or active duty military members.