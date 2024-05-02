Skip to Content
News

31 new officers graduate from 77th CSPD Training Academy

By
New
today at 6:43 PM
Published 7:00 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A newly minted batch of police officers is ready to answer the call in Colorado Springs.

Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) honored its 77th graduating class after the culmination of 27 weeks of intensive training.

CSPD said the 77th class, which is made up of 31 graduates, is made up of officers from four different countries and 12 different states. The class also boasts 14 veterans or active duty military members.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content