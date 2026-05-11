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Colorado Outdoors

Time to Start those Gardens in Southern Colorado

KRDO
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Published 7:08 PM

It's time to talk gardening here in Southern Colorado. And it's a perfect time to do so as summer-like weather has arrived. The big warmup we're seeing has lots of excited people taking their plants and veggies into their yards. Storm Tracker Meteorologist Steve Roldan has some advice for those of you getting your hands dirty in your gardens.

We've all heard the saying Don't plant until Mother's Day. That day has come and gone, and many people have spent the past few days buying plants. While we can still get some cold nights in May, but it's probably ok now to start bringing those plants outdoors. "It's time to start planting," said Mike Spencer with Spencer's Produce Lawn and Garden Center. " A great time to get most of your annuals and most vegetables in, but I still think it is a bit early," added Spencer. "On the veggie sides, tomatoes and peppers, you'll still have to offer a little protection," Spencer said.

If you are planting outdoors this week, with all the sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, don't forget the suncreen.

Let Steve know what you are planting, and be sure to send us your pictures as well.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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