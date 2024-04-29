Former missing El Paso County deputy charged with theft, fraud, close to striking plea deal

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A former El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy at the center of a fraud and theft investigation is close to striking a plea deal with the District Attorney's Office.

It comes less than a month after deputies arrested the former deputy, Kevin Sypher.

Sypher walked out of his Parker home on April 27. Then, two days later on April 29, 2023, it was confirmed that Sypher was located safely and in contact with the Parker Police Department.

Days later, Rocky Mountain National Park sent out a release that Sypher went missing again and was last seen near the Wild Basin Entrance in Rocky Mountain National Park when he is reported to have willingly walked away from a vehicle he was traveling in. However, after a days-long search, efforts were suspended on May 5.

He was presumed missing for nearly a year until his arrest earlier this month. He's charged with theft, charitable fraud, and official misconduct.

Sypher appeared in court today handcuffed. The former EPSO deputy is accused of fraud and theft. Today, he had his bond amount reduced from 100 thousand to 3,000 dollars.

The allegations against Sypher remain unknown as his arrest documents are just getting unsealed tonight.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office says many of the victims in this case are sheriff's office employees.

A sheriff's office volunteer filed an internal affairs complaint against him in March 2023 while he still worked at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. That complaint alleged Sypher tricked his friend and coworker into telling Sypher's wife he had cancer.

EPSO says they investigated this complaint but would not say if the criminal charges were related to it.

Sypher's defense attorneys did not disclose the contents of a potential plea agreement in court today. They hope to have an agreement inked by his next court date in early June.