City of Colorado Springs approves $2.1 million settlement in use-of-force lawsuit with police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of $2.1 million in an ongoing use of force lawsuit between a man who alleges he was severely beaten by officers in the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The City Council voted to approve the settlement with 7 yes votes, to one no vote, and one absent vote.

It comes a year and a half after 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson was pulled over for failing to display a license plate, and speeding. Officers then suspected Gadson had been driving under the influence due to the smell of marijuana.

The situation escalated into a struggle between Gadson and multiple officers, after failing to exit his car upon being told to do so. Gadson was eventually pulled out of the car and to the ground, becoming bloodied and bruised in the process of being arrested.

Gadson was hospitalized that night due to the severity of his injuries, prompting a civil lawsuit against CSPD, alleging there was excessive force used against him by the three officers involved in the traffic stop and arrest.

As a result of the altercation, Gadson was charged with two counts of Second Degree Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Driving Under the Influence, and Driving Without License Plates. Those charges were dropped however by the District Attorney's office in January of 2023.

An internal review by CSPD released in August of 2023, laid out whether the claims against the officers involved that night were found to be valid or not by department standards.

Ultimately, CSPD found that the officers didn't violate the law in their actions that night, but did violate department policy in how they handled Mr. Gadson during the arrest.

More on the internal review can be found here.

Gadson's attorneys provided the following statement regarding the settlement.

This settlement should stand as a warning to all those who think their badges entitle them to brutalize the men and women they’ve sworn to protect and serve. You are not above the law and if your own department refuses to hold you accountable, we will. Let’s be clear. This is an important day for Dalvin Gadson and for all the people of Colorado Springs. But that doesn’t mean the fight is done. We will continue working with the Department of Justice in their investigation and we will not stop until justice is done. This kind of violence is unacceptable whether it happens in Camden County Georgia or Colorado Springs. The American people won’t stand for it. Attorneys for Dalvin Gadson

The City of Colorado Springs says that if the case is officially settled, the City would plan to pay its deductible of $1 million from its claims reserve fund, and the remaining will be paid by its excess insurance carrier.

They added that the City is self-insured, and all City funds contribute to the claims reserve fund. The General Fund pays for the particular policy that relates to this item.