Missing former El Paso Co deputy found, charged with theft, fraud

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Tonight a former El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) deputy is in jail after being missing for months. KRDO13 investigates is uncovering new allegations against him as he faces fraud and theft charges.

EPSO arrested Kevin Sypher, a former deputy, last night on theft, charitable fraud, and official misconduct charges.

Today KRDO13 investigates obtained an internal affairs report filed against Sypher that describes a situation where he's accused of deceiving a friend and former coworker.

Kevin Sypher’s name may sound familiar. Authorities in Parker spent days searching for him when he walked out of his house last April. They found him but then he disappeared again into Rocky Mountain National Park. He was presumed missing until he showed up in the Teller County jail.

But just weeks before he disappeared, on March 7, 2023, a volunteer with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office filed this internal complaint against him.

The complaint alleges that Sypher asked them to perform a crisis negotiation training call. Text messages in that complaint reveal Sypher told this former co-worker the scenario was breaking medical news to loved ones. The former co-worker thought he was doing a role-playing exercise to train young deputies.

But ultimately the complaint says the deputy tricked this person into calling Sypher's wife claiming Sypher had cancer.

“When you have any law enforcement officer that lies particularly to a friend, that sort of departure from the truth can permeate everything they do. And so I started questioning things that he had told me about years before,” the former co-worker said.

State records show EPSO fired Sypher in August. EPSO wouldn’t answer KRDO13 investigates questions about this complaint including if it's related to the criminal charges against Sypher. EPSO did confirm that they are holding a meeting to discuss how they would like to respond to our questions.

Sypher is currently being held in the Teller County Jail on a $100,000 bond.